New product ‘Polar Popcorn’ to launch tomorrow at Ember and Forge

If you’ve never heard of ‘Polar Popcorn,’ an Erie entrepreneur is hoping to change that.

Quick Starter was contacted by David Klein, Founder of Jelly Belly jelly beans. His product is called ‘Polar Popcorn,’ which is a freeze and eat treat. Edinboro University students were hired to help with the logo design.

Quick Starter is a free program for entrepreneurs who want to launch a crowd-funding campaign.

Rebecca Styn, Executive Director of the Idea Fund, tells us, “we help local entrepreneurs. A lot of times, they don’t know where to start or how to get their idea off the ground. This is one of the elements we can offer to help them do that. “

The product will be launched on Tuesday at Ember and Forge.