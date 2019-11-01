New programs for veterans offered at Glenwood Park YMCA

New programs are being offered for local veterans in the City of Erie.

The YMCA of Greater Erie and the Erie VA Medical Center are teaming up to offer programs such as nutrition and water fitness to the veterans.

The program is part of the Erie VA’s Whole Health Program, which focuses on physical, emotional, and social well being of each person.

“I have had the wonderful experience of meeting so many veterans and watching them and their lives be transformed. It’s incredible, it’s very exciting,” said Michele Schroeck, Program Director, Health and Well Being, YMCA of Greater Erie.

The veterans will be taking these classes at Glenwood Park YMCA.