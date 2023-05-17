Veterans across northwest Pennsylvania are being invited to participate in the largest health and genomic information database with more than 950,000 veterans included.

The Million Veterans program is a genetic research project specifically designed just for veterans to collect DNA information for future precision medicine.

The coordinator said the program is going on the road to bring the research to the veterans who may not have easy access to a facility.

She says any veteran in the healthcare system can voluntarily be a part of the program but there is a need for more women veterans to join.

“When you go to the doctor, the doctor only has your provider, only has the tools, can only treat you with the tools that they have. Research is how we get to better tools, better treatment, better diagnoses, faster diagnoses, and quicker treatment. We all do it through research, it’s the cutting edge research that gets it done,” said Beatrice Chakraborty, research coordinator for the Million Veterans program at the Pittsburgh VA.

Head over to their website here for more information on how to enroll in the program.