New proposal in works to restore Pennsylvania roads

A new proposal is in the works to restore roads, including those in the rural sections of Crawford County. PennDOT officials met today to discuss a proposal that could improve infrastructure.

Governor Wolf’s administration is highlighting how the Restore Pennsylvania plan can help with vital infrastructure needs. Restore Pennsylvania is a statewide plan to address Commonwealth infrastructure needs.

“This would be an additional revenue stream that would be focused on lower volume roads. It gives us the opportunity to help to start improve those, while we restore some of the high volume network,” said George Mcauley, PennDOT Deputy Secretary.

And PennDOT is prioritizing it’s needs for secondary network or lower traffic roadways that have a fewer than 2,000 vehicles on them each day.

The Restore Pennsylvania plan will also help with lower traffic roads in Crawford County, like Plank Road or Johnstown Road, that is in Northern Crawford County.

“Restore Pennsylvania has a component in it to help reconstruct and repave a lot of these rural or lower volume roads,” Mcauley.

PennDOT plans on using recyclable asphalt as a treatment to the roads. This helps pave roads at a lower cost. And with the recent storm damage in Venango and Crawford County causing 2.5 million dollars worth of damage, Restore Pennsylvania will also focus on flood damage and flood repairs, which will mitigate future risk.

“Repairing and trying to eliminate those flooding events. Some areas we may need to raise the roadway to keep it from flooding, there’s a lot of drainage runoff,” said James Foringer, PennDOT District Executive.

Once the funding becomes available, the project may start as soon as next year.