New public safety radio system for first responders to go live soon

After years of delays and an investment of 26.5 million dollars, Erie County Emergency Responders will soon be able to use a new public safety radio system.

The Next Generation Public Safety Radio System is set to finally go live by the end of this month. Some first responders are saying it’s long overdue.

Emergency first responders in Erie County will be getting an upgraded radio system, making their communication between each other more efficient.

The Next Generation Radio System was designed to help first responders save lives.

“Fire is going to be able to talk to police. One fire company can talk to another fire company when they used to be on different frequencies. Our EMT’s will be able to speak to whoever they need too,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper said after years of delays and tests she is happy to see this project in its final stages.

“It’s later than what we thought in terms of coming on board, but that was really because of so much of the complexity that we ran into,” said Dahlkemper.

The Erie County Fire and Police Departments will be among the first groups to use this new technology.

“Now we can communicate with volunteers and whoever we’re dealing with, with the same radio. We don’t have to carry two or three radios with us,” said Erie Fire Chief Guy Santone, Erie Fire Department.

Erie Fire Chief Guy Santone said the Next Generation Radio System will also knock out the issue of communication dead zones.

“The signal will be a lot stronger than it was before, so we’re not going to miss anything,” said Erie Fire Chief Guy Santone.

After the Erie Fire and Police Department’s are all set on the radio system, smaller municipalities in Erie County will be looped in and will start using new equipment.

As far as paying for this equipment goes, Erie County is paying for the project with a 19.4 million dollar capital bond and more than 7 million dollars from its reserves.