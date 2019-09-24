New public safety radio system launched today

Erie County emergency responders are now using a more advanced public safety radio system they say will help them save lives. JET 24 Action News’ Tiarra Braddock gives us a closer look at how these radios work.

The next generation public safety radio system is now live. These radios are designed to help first responders in Erie County communicate better so they can save lives.

“We found that under the new digital channels, it’s much clearer and we are able to get transmissions in some areas that we didn’t use to be able to get with the old analog systems.”

The Erie Police Department was the first group of emergency responders to use this new system. Captain Rick Lorah says these new radios, in addition to the stronger radio signal, departments from across Erie County will now be able to communicate using one network.

“If there is maybe a major incident in the county, we can all go to one channel and all emergency services along with law enforcement can be on the same channel.” Lorah said.

According to John Grappy, the director of Erie County’s Public Safety, the County took on this $26.5 million project about five years ago. Equipment challenges and licensing issues delayed the project, but now it’s finally up and running.

“In the beginning, the County Executive has stated this system is going to save lives,” Grappy said. “There’s no question, we made a major investment in public safety, $26.5 million for this next generation public safety radio system.”

On Wednesday, the Millcreek Police Department will be the next group to start using the radios. Fire departments and EMS crews throughout Erie County will start using the next generation radios on October 7th.

If you have a scanner at home, it’s going to be a little quieter now because this new radio network is encrypted.