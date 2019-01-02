New radio station launched in new year
First live show today
A new year means a new radio station in Erie. TalkErie.com will go live with its first broadcast in a new format this afternoon at 3:30pm. It's available on FM 103.3, FM 105.9, and AM 1530.
With the New Year, come a new law for Ohio schools.
Theodore Iskrenko joined the short list of babies…
