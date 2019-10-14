New Record Management System set to launch at Erie Police Department

Within the next 24 hours, Erie Police will have another update coming their way. The force will be updating their new Records Management System.

Through this update, more information will be readily available for officers inside the cruisers. This will also unify all of the different record systems used by the officers.

“We had to do a lot of unnecessary entering and reentering of information. To have the same software speaking to each other, I think is going to streamline a lot of the processes here at the police department,” said Captain Rick Lorah, Erie Police Department.

The system is expected to go live at some point tomorrow morning.