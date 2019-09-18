1  of  3
New rehabilitative playground now at Shriners Hospitals for Children

It’s not just any playground, it’s a place for kids to have fun and get better. It’s the rehabilitative playground at Shriners Hospitals for Children.

It’s designed for fun, just ask the kids, but every activity is also designed to help kids facing physical challenges to get stronger. It’s built following a capital campaign at the hospital.

“Providing the rehabilitation playground gives them the opportunity to not only undergo therapy, but to also have fun so they don’t ever realize that they’re undergoing therapy,” said Kevin M. Cooney, Shriners Hospitals for Children.

The playground includes climbing walls, roller slides, and a tight rope, among many others.

