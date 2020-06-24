A new restaurant is moving into Downtown Erie and it is looking to bring some new flavor to the 1000 block of State Street.

A local couple married for 45 years is now beginning an adventure.

“It’s something that we have talked about and wanted to do for years and just wasn’t sure or how we would go about doing that, and it just so happened the doors of opportunity opened up. My wife and I have 14 children and so she is an excellent cook. She is going to bring some of her recipes and styles into the restaurant as well.” said Curtis Jones, Sr. the owner of Chippers Seafood and Southern Fusion.

Chippers Seafood and Southern Fusion will look to give customers a variety of options. There will be three areas that will fill the restaurant with different themes. First, when you walk, a smoothie bar.

As the owners work to bring their vision to life, one thing they hope to give their customers is a unique experience.

“The middle section will include tables, booths and high back seating. Then we will have what we are calling ‘Under the Sea,’ which is where you would go to eat your seafood in that type of environment. We are trying to have three experiences in one location.” Jones said.

Although COVID-19 has set many things back, the business owners are looking at the restaurant as something positive for State Street, as they become neighbors to businesses such as Stevo’s Pizza and Cricket Wireless

“We look at this as a great opportunity because it is affording us to come in, work at our own pace, really not rush, taking our time and do it in excellence.”

The pride in the dining area is also being shown through the Jones children.

“It’s not just something small for the family, but something for the community. To be able to offer something like that and serve something fresh and new to our community. I think we need it coming out of this coronavirus and some of the social challenges that we are dealing with now that we have fresh, new and creative ideas.

The targeting date for opening is August 8th.