It’s an Erie Downtown Development Corporation (EDDC) project; a new restaurant will be opening in January of 2023.

At the new restaurant, two local chefs, Justin Stull and Chris Adams, will be serving an upscale American menu, including steaks and seafood.

The historic Cashier’s House on State Street was built in the 1800s, and now the public will be able to see the renovations.

“We’re really missing a really nice, kind of high-end steakhouse down here, and that’s what we’re hoping to bring here. We thought it’d be the perfect opportunity,” said Mark Inscho, director of food and beverage operations, Erie Downtown Development Corporation.

“We’re going to be aging our own meats in-house, you’ll be able to come pick out your steak, we’ll cut it right in front of you, grill it up, bring it out right on the plate for you,” said Chris Adams.

They plan to call the restaurant, Bricks, which will be open for lunch and weekend dinner hours in 2023.