New restaurant looking to add new sense of flavor to downtown State Street

A new restaurant offering up a variety of options is setting up for its debut in the 1000 block of State Street.

A local family is preparing their new restaurant, “Chippers Seafood and Southern Fusion” for its grand opening.

The restaurant will feature three areas with different themes. When you first walk in, you are greeted with a smoothie bar. As the owners work to bring their vision to life, they hope to give their customers a unique experience.

“The middle section that will include tables, booths and high back seating. Then, we will have what we are calling ‘under the sea’, which is where you would go eat your seafood in that type of environment. We are trying to have three experiences in one location.” said Curtis Jones, Sr. Owner of Chippers Seafood and Southern Fusion.

The target date for opening is set for August 8th.