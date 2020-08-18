New restaurant looks to add seafood and southern fusion

The final touches are being put together for a downtown Erie restaurant.

Chippers Seafood and Southern Fusion, which is located in the 1000 block of State Street is set to open on Saturday for takeout only.

This restaurant looks to bring in a variety of options for people featuring seafood, smoothies and southern food.

As the owner gets ready to open the doors, he says he is thankful for the support the community has already given.

“We are asking for your patience because we are looking for a nice turnout saturday, so just be patient with us, we’ll get there. We’re excited, so we just ask you to be patient with us and you’ll be happy you stopped by,” said Curtis Jones, owner of Chippers.

Chipper’s will be open from 2 to 8 p.m. on Saturday for takeout.