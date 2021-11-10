New restaurant opening soon in former Maennerchor building

A new restaurant is opening Wednesday night in the former Erie Maennerchor Club building.

The new owner of the property, Julio Reyes, says it’s taken about three years to restore the inside of the former Erie club.

He says the work was worth it, opening his new restaurant named Julius. The restaurant will feature Erie cuisine with a Mexican flair.

Wednesday evening’s soft opening is a private event, showcasing the new dining room, lounge and bar.

The owner says the bar still has a German inspired look, and that he’s excited for members of the community to taste the food which incorporates some Erie favorites.

Julius will be open to the public later this month. The owner says they will start out on a Thursday through Sunday schedule.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists