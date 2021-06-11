New restaurant set to open at Riverside Golf Course

A rejuvenated golf course in Cambridge Springs will offer more community attractions.

The new owners of the Riverside Golf Course are all originally from Cambridge Springs. They are opening a new restaurant overlooking the green

Several years after the Riverside Inn burned down, a new establishment is coming to Cambridge Springs. It’s called The Rambler and it’s a new restaurant at the Riverside Golf Course.

“With the loss of the Riverside Inn, it was a real sucker punch, that’s how I saw it for the community, not just as Cambridge, but for our northwest area. This place is kind of in that same vein.” said Darin Foltz, CEO of the Riverside Golf Course.

All of the owners of the Rambler are all from Cambridge Springs and they say they are making an investment in the community creating a complex at the golf course.

“Our Kelly Ballroom holds 240 people, our pavilion holds 150 people and we’re situated on 244 acres of land, so there’s all kinds of things planned for the future.” said Jeremy Ball, General Manager of Riverside Golf Course.

The owners say they hope their investment will be part of a larger draw to the Cambridge Springs area.

“There’s this new framework of young blood that’s coming back to the area and that’s what it needs. So, Cambridge is now a little destination hub.” Foltz said.

Foltz says that their investment is also about preserving the golf course. He says some of the community feedback.

“I’ve played here for 30 years. I’ve played here with my dad. I’ve played here with my grandfather. There’s so much depth and history, and the amount of people that have walked on this property is mind blowing.” Foltz said.

The managers at the Rambler say the restaurant is expected to open Saturday, June 19th. They say they are looking to hire employees with some or no experience