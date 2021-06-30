New rooftop bar & restaurant opens on Erie’s Bayfront

There’s a new Bayfront option for your next day or night on the town.

Pier 6 Rooftop Bar & Restaurant opened their doors for the first time Tuesday.

The bar & restaurant is located on top of the parking garage near the Courtyard Marriott Hotel.

Opening day is the culmination of more than two years of planning and construction. Pier 6 was built where there was just an empty space and rubber roof.

“Very, very pleased. It’s been a long road to get here with shutdowns and covid, but we’re delighted to be here. We’ve had a great crowd and a wonderful response, so, yeah, looking forward to the future now,” said John Melody, co-owner, Pier 6 Rooftop Bar & Restaurant.

You can get to Pier 6 by using the main entrance to the Bayfront Convention Center.

