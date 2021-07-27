New roundabout construction in Summit Township continues near the Oliver Road intersections

Construction of a new roundabout in Summit Township continues near the intersection of Oliver, Flower and Hamot Roads.

The four million dollar roundabout project on Oliver Road is underway and is still in phase one of construction.

Representatives from PennDOT said that the roundabout is needed to make the intersection safer, especially for truck drivers.

The representatives said that work at this location is going smoothly and is on schedule.

The project is expected to be completed in July of 2022.

“Right now what we’re doing is some so earth work in order to make the realignments for Hamot and Flower Road. So the next portion of Flower Road, the roundabout that you will see, work is offline. So we’re building it there between the current road and the school,” said Jill Harry, PennDOT.

Through the PennDOT website, you can check the status of the project which will include detours.