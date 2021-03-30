New Route 20 Tank Wash opens in North East

A new business is opening it’s door in North East.

Route 20 Tank Wash is celebrating it’s grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The facility located at the Barnhart Transportation complex will provide commercial tank cleaning for liquid and dry bulk transportation.

The one million dollar investment will have two wash bays.

“One nice thing in the wine industry is the food producers. We’ll cut the distance down for a lot of people. We can have people drop carriers here,” said Tim Barnhart, CFO of Barnhart Transportation.

The new facility will also provide travelers with showers, exercise equipment, and a kitchenette.