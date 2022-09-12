Safety concerns over PennDOT’s Bayfront Improvement Project will be reviewed in court before construction begins next year.

The lawsuit, filed in December 2020, was prompted by community leaders and Erie’s NAACP, stating concerns of noise, pollution and a lack of access to the waterfront for black and brown communities.

In August, a preliminary injunction was filed by the plaintiffs to potentially halt construction.

The expected construction date is slated for January 2023, but the time between now and then will be crucial.

“The defendants have now agreed not to begin construction sooner than that. That will give the court to rule on all of the motions for refiling and rebriefing them based upon the record as it now stands. That’s where we are,” said Courtney Bowie, managing attorney, Northeast Regional Office of Earth Justice.

Bowie said another concern is by PennFuture and the water run-off that could go into Lake Erie.