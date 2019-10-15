New Saint Vincent Hospital Emergency Room Department and Operating Room to be unveiled

Officials from Highmark Health, Allegheny Health Network, and Saint Vincent Hospital have announced they will join together with elected officials to celebrate the opening of Saint Vincent Hospital’s new Emergency Room Department and Operating Room Suite this week.

The new emergency department and operating room at the Saint Vincent Hospital will open with a ribbon cutting on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 10 a.m.

The new emergency department and operating room will be located at the hospital at 232 West 25th Street, and will be in-between the Hardner Building and the main hospital.

The new 104,000 square-foot, $51.5 million facility greatly expands Saint Vincent’s emergency department capacity to more effectively accommodate the 65,000 patients who seek emergency care at the hospital every year.

It will also house state-of-the-art operating rooms designed to accommodate Saint Vincent’s increasingly sophisticated surgical programs.