New scam reported involving unemployment checks

A new scam has been reported from area residents involving unemployment checks.

The scam appears to be an elaborate, multi-state scheme to steal people’s identities, fraudulently file for unemployment programs and then route the money to suspects’ own bank accounts, intercept paper checks or deceive unknowing recipients into turning them over.

Pennsylvania residents first started reporting receiving such checks over Memorial Day weekend.

The perpetrators are targeting Pandemic Unemployment Assistance which offers benefits to individuals who would not normally be eligible for unemployment.

According to a ranking member of the House Labor and Industry Committee, an estimated 53,000 to 58,000 people may have been affected.

If anyone receives such a check, return to: Department of Treasury Comptroller’s Office Attn: Mark Accorsi Room 113, Finance Building Harrisburg, PA 17120.

Cashing an unemployment check that is not a legitimate claim is fraudulent and repayment would be required.

In any incident when an individual believes their banking or personal information has been compromised, it’s advisable to obtain a credit report, contact banking and credit card companies and closely monitor transactions.