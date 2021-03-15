New scholarship for graduating seniors honors late Erie School Board member

A local foundation has announced a new scholarship for graduating seniors in the Erie School District.

The scholarship honors a school board member’s legacy of his passion for education after his sudden passing.

Fontaine Glenn was live from our newsroom with more.

An anonymous donor partnered with the Erie Community Foundation to establish the James R. Herdzik Memorial Scholarship.

Jim Herdzik passed away suddenly in January 2021, leaving behind his wife and two sons.

He had a passion for education — serving on the Erie School Board for 22 years as a director.

To honor his love for education, a memorial scholarship was set up in his name to help a student in need further their education.

The $4,000 scholarship will be awarded to a qualifying senior from the Erie School District who is accepted into a four year university.

Fontaine spoke with Jim’s wife Amee about her late husbands passion for education.

“You know anything he was always supporting whatever happened in the school district with the students, whether going to athletic events or plays or dances or things like that. He always surrounded himself around education and he made that a top priority,” said Amee Herdzik, Jim’s wife.

To apply, visit the Erie Community Foundation’s website. You must also have a teacher recommendation letter.

Finally, a committee of friends and family will make the decision.