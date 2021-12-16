New scholarship fund launched to help train next generation of emergency responders

A new scholarship fund has been created to help train Erie County’s next generation of emergency responders.

The Emergency Medical Service Fund is for those who plan to pursue a career in public safety, specifically in the field of emergency medical and fire services.

The scholarship was created by Erie County and the Erie Community Foundation. Officials say Erie County currently has an EMS workforce crisis that will now be addressed.

“We want to provide pathways to create better opportunities for people that live here in Erie already. So, we know that there are some big gaps and some barriers that are in the way of obtaining additional training or certification.” said Karen Bilowith, Erie Community Foundation President and CEO.

The scholarship is being supported by the coronavirus state and local fiscal recovery fund grant.