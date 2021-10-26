New scholarship fund seeks to help minority students get ahead in business

A new scholarship fund looking to help minority students get ahead in business is the focus of a luncheon event at the Bayfront Convention Center.

The effort includes the nonprofit partnership, the Erie Community Foundation, and the Greater Erie Economic Development Corporation.

The goal is to raise three million dollars which would fund scholarships of up to $150,000.

The keynote address came from Dr. Tyrone McKinley Freeman, who has studied America’s first black female millionaire businesswoman.

He explained how Madam C.J. Walker used her beauty care business to open schools to help struggling students.

“She also was very charitable with her financial gifts to various organizations so when you look at some of the investments being made in Erie it resonates with her story because she was very much invested in her community too,” said Tyrone McKinley Freeman, PHD, Keynote Speaker.

The new fund is being called the “We Believe in Erie Fund.” It’s hoped to be up and running by January of 2022.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists