The Erie School District shared their findings from the Pennsylvania Value-Added Assessment System (PVAAS) on Wednesday.

They also made some decisions about moving forward financially, now that they’re no longer on the state’s financial watch list.

Districts all over the country have faced learning adversities following the pandemic, but the district said that the growth that students have shown is promising. PVAAS is a statistical way to measure a district’s influence on educational growth, development and progress of students year by year.

For Erie School District, which has seen low testing scores lately, the state assessment noted improvement like the district had never seen, according to the district superintendent.

“Our PSSA growth has exceeded the state average, which is the first time we’ve seen that as a district, district-wide across all of our buildings and all of our grade levels. I really attribute that to a lot of the investment that the board has made over the last couple of years in curriculum, professional development and student support,” said Brian Polito, superintendent, Erie School District.

Polito said students have acquired new learning materials and curriculum over the past five years, which hasn’t been done in 25 years. One way the district plans to improve is by continuing to provide support for students from all directions: educational, professional and emotional.

The school district is also renewed its partnership with a group that helped them during its time on the financial watch list.

Public Financial Management has been working with the district since 2016 and was mandated by the state. They would help with budget plans and would help plan ahead with financial decision-making.

The district was previously provided this support by the state, but now will be paying for their services on their own after exiting the watch list.

“Really, that long-term approach has helped us to maintain that balanced budget and helped us to exit financial watch, being the first school district in the state that’s ever done that. We want to continue to retain their services to do those projections. It’s become an integral part of our budget review process,” Polito added.

District officials hope that these tools will continue to help guide teachers and students to succeed in the district.