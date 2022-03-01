The Erie Zoo is open for the season, and visitors can expect to see new additions this year.

Animal enthusiasts will have the opportunity to witness a new addition being added to the Erie Zoo this season.

The North American river otter exhibit is expected to open next season in 2023, and the new primate exhibit is expected to open this season.

The main building is now open and ready for the public after being closed during the pandemic.

The staff at the zoo, along with the animals, share excitement to be open once again.

“Opening day is one of my favorite days of the year. Already, the staff and I, we’re giddy, like the first day of school. And the animals especially, being closed for the season, we see them every day, but when they get to see all the people come back on the grounds, they just come alive and they’re so excited,” said Emily Smicker, Marketing and Event Coordinator for the Erie Zoo.

The zoo is asking guests to wear masks indoors. Masks are not required outside.