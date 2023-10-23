Mercyhurst University announced the opening of a brand-new security lab.

The Business Intelligence and Innovation Lab is housed in the existing Cyber Education Center and boasts a variety of assets for students.

This includes new software, hardware and a server to assist in corporate security risk mitigation strategies.

“What we’re looking at is more protective intelligence. The kind of intelligence that protects companies, protects the leaders of those companies and even the products of theirs,” said Bob Hayes, managing director of the Security Executive Council.

The goal is to present not only the risks, but the options available.