After the non-fatal shooting at Erie High School, the Erie School District created a plan to implement metal detectors at all Erie middle and high schools.

Brian Polito, Erie School District superintendent, said there was a lockdown in January 2022, which started conversations about metal detectors and increased security.

“We had several meetings and many of the demands in the Erie Education Association (EEA) letter and our response were things that came out of those discussions and that’s why we were working on them prior to this incident,” said Brian Polito, Erie School District Superintendent.

According to Polito, the district planned to spend more than $1 million on security upgrades, including modifications to interior doors necessary to allow all teachers to lock classroom doors from the inside.

Erie High School students will not return to the classroom until the upgrades are complete.

“We feel confident that once we have these in pace, it’s going to make a safer environment for the students and staff and they can get focused on learning,” Polito said.

“I really think that if they implement metal detectors, it would weed out a lot of the people who are here for a social gathering and not people who are here for learning. I think they should have implementing metal detectors years ago when shootings first started,” said Nicole Markley, Parent.

“They should have done it years ago when all this had started, from back in the beginning when they first had their threats and everything. They should have took action at that point of time,” said an Erie High School parent.