The newest Sheetz location will officially open for business in Erie on Thursday.

Construction on the convenience store began earlier this year at West 38th and Liberty Streets. The doors will open to the public at 8 a.m. with a grand opening ceremony scheduled for 9 a.m.

As part of that grand opening, Sheetz will donate $2,500 dollars to the Second Harvest Food Bank. Another $2,500 will be given to the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania.