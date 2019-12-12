New shopping trends this holiday season

Shopping trends may change, but the Christmas holiday will always stay the same.

A marketing professor at Mercyhurst University says expect to see Americans changing their buying habits this holiday season. He says a lot of people are going to be buying a lot more home goods products, like blankets and cookware.

This year, you won’t see people buying as many electronics, like Alexa voice remotes. He says that’s because many people already have them. Video games will not be a big hit this year because new video game consoles will be available in 2020.

“The price cuts on big screen TVs and consumer goods and consumer electronics like that at places like best buy have some of the heaviest discounts that we have seen. because they are looking to move invest. .A lot of them have the extra stock that they though they would need and now people are buying different things than that.” said Alexander Regina, Professor of Marketing at Mercyhurst.

Regina also says that nearly half of people will buy something that is experiencal, based instead on retail based like vacations and massages.