WASHINGTON (AP) — Part of the $1.7 trillion spending bill passed on Dec. 23, has been slated as a massive step toward helping retirement accounts of millions of U.S workers. However, the real help may be going to the financial industry.

The retirement savings measure labeled Secure 2.0 would change how people enroll in retirement plans by requiring them to opt out of plans rather than opting into them to ensure more people participate.

In addition to this, workers may also substitute their retirement plan contributions for student loan payments, meaning that they can receive matching contributions to their retirement plans from their employer for doing so.

While this sort of action is popular with the general public as opposed to the legislation end, corporations have strong financial interest in the legislation of the bill.

“Some of these provisions are good and we want to help people who want to save — but this is a huge boon to the financial services industry,” says Monique Morrissey an economist at the liberal Economic Policy Institute in Washington. Morrissey also called some parts of the bill as “disguised as savings incentives.”

Companies including BlackRock Funds Services Group, Prudential Financial, Pacific Life Insurance along with lobbying groups including Business Roundtable and American Council of Life Insurers according to Senate lobbying disclosures.

Retiring Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) and Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) have been moving the through the incredibly large spending bill called an omnibus. Almost half of the 92 provisions in the bill come from Cardin and Portman legislation that was approved unanimously by the Senate Finance Committee in the summer.

However not all of these provisions benefit companies like the ones mentioned, experts say the creation of employer emergency savings savings accounts along with retirement accounts will allow workers to create tax-protected rainy day funds. Additionally, the credit of savers will be expanded which provides a 50% tax credit on savings up to $2,000, that will be deposited directly into a taxpayer’s IRA or retirement plan.

Morrisey and other experts say these provisions also act as a reminder to fix Social Security. The annual Social Security and Medicare trustees report released in June says the program’s trust fund will be unable to pay full benefits beginning in 2035.

A January Pew Research Center poll found that 57% of adults said “taking steps to make the Social Security system financially sound” should be among the top priorities for congress and the president. This is something that both parties agreed with as 56% of Democrats and 58% of Republicans called it a top priority.