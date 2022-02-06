New sports bar makes grand opening in Harborcreek

A new sports bar made its grand opening on February 6th in Harborcreek.

Rosco’s Sports Bar and Grill is now open for business.

The restaurant will be serving a variety of food from subs to wraps ands more.

With more than 30 televisions, the co-owner said it is a great atmosphere to watch your favorite sports teams.

The restaurant is also unique because they have a unique salute to service wall to recognize and honor those who have served our country including EMS, police, and firefighters, all of whom will receive 15% off their meals.

The restaurant is named after the co-owner Kris Hess who had the nickname in the army “Rosco.”

“For us to be able to give the east side of Harborcreek a little bit different experiences it’s super exciting. I know me and the rest of the team are super excited about it, and hopefully it goes over well with the community,” said Kristopher Hess, Co-Owner of Rosco’s Sports Bar and Grill.

Hess said that there will be specials for the upcoming Super Bowl. To check out the deals ahead, click here.