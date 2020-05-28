New “Spotted Dog Lager” looks to help with firehouse fundraiser

If you’re looking to try a new brew this weekend, there is a new, local one on the market!

The Erie Firefighters Local 293 and Lavery Brewing worked together to create Engine 12’s Spotted Dog Lager.

This is all part of the annual firehouse fundraiser, which looks to support the Shriner’s Hospital for Children in Erie. The brewing company explaining that this is something that’s been in the works for months.

“It’s light, easy drinking lager. That’s what the firefighters were looking for, something that’s really easy to drink in the summertime, super light and crisp so hopefully it will go over really well, especially with the hot summer days coming up.” said Logan Hartpencer said.

If you are looking to buy the beer, you can either get a four pack or a case of it at Lavery Brewing.