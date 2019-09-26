New stadium turf ready for action at Erie Veterans Stadium

Students from Erie’s Public Schools will have a chance to play on the districts new turf at Erie Veterans Stadium for the first time this evening.

The field finally passed the inspection yesterday, officially ending a nearly two week delay.

The district’s Executive Director explained one of the biggest reasons for this was due to manufacturing delays. For example, the turf was scheduled to be delivered on August 15th, but then didn’t arrive until August 30th.

However, now that everything is in place, excitement is in the air for everyone.

“So now, with having one high school, with one high school sports team, they can get their name on the field. This is the first time ever that players are going to see Erie and Royals, their school name, on the field. It’s going to be a very special night and kids are going to love it,” said Neal Brokman, Executive Director of Operations, Erie School District.

The school district has planned a special dedication ceremony for the turf, scheduled for October 12 at 6 p.m. This falls just before kickoff of Erie’s Homecoming Game.