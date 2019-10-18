New state-of-the-art ER and OR at Saint Vincent Hospital complete after two years of construction

A new state-of-the-art emergency room in Erie is complete after more than two years of construction.

Chelsey Withers reports from the control room with what patients can expect at Saint Vincent.

The shovels are no longer in the ground at Saint Vincent Hospital, but there is plenty of new space and equipment inside to help save lives.

In May of 2017, construction began at Saint Vincent Hospital. The idea for the emergency room facility came long before that thought.

“I was a part of the team 10 years ago when we started to build. We had to stop the build and just to be able to see it come to fruition, a lot of hard work,” said Joan Buchanan, BSN RN CNN.

Friday’s ribbon cutting called for some excitement as workers gave a tour and showed off the different amenities and equipment the facility will offer.

Some of those being 39 treatment, operating, and trauma room facilities, an x-ray room, and even designated waiting areas based on different needs.

This will give those who enter a unique experience.

“ER’s are usually dreaded when they go to them. This is not the type of facility you’re going to dread coming to. This is the type of facility that people actually look forward too and will probably outperform a lot of the offices and other places they’ve been accustom too, so it will probably become their preference,” said Matthew McCarthy, Emergency Physician.

The new state-of-the-art equipment not only gives patients an advantage, but doctors and nurses as well.

In behavioral health rooms, a wall will close to protect patients from getting into any of the medicine or equipment. Doctors will even get new assistance in the operating room.

“We’re moving all of our robotic equipment into the new operating room, because it’s greater space and allows us to do a better job, create efficiencies taking care of our surgical patients too,” said Dr. Chris Clark, President, AHD President.

In total, the new facility was a $51.5 million investment. According to Saint Vincent Officials, the new emergency room will open to patients in the coming weeks.