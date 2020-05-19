New state program launched to help people who exhaust unemployment benefits

A new state program is launched to help people who exhaust unemployment benefits.

It’s called the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation or PEUC for short. It provides an additional 13 weeks of benefits.

There are four eligibility requirements including:

Being unemployed between March and December 26th, 2020.

Exhausting regular state or federal benefits after the week ending July 6, 2019.

Being currently ineligible for state and federal unemployment work.

Being able and available to work and actively seeking work, except for COVID-19 related reasons.

“This has been a baptism by fire. We are rolling out these new programs as soon as we are able to get them developed, hopefully we won’t have to roll out many more. Hopefully we’ll be able to get back to a normal or a new kind of normal so people can get on with their lives and we can start the transition back to pre COVID-19 days,” said Rep. Ryan Bizzarro, (D), 3rd legislative district.

Anyone who receives PEUC will receive the extra $600 from the federal pandemic unemployment compensation program a week after.