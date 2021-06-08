New state unemployment system debuts

During the pandemic, millions of Americans filed unemployment claims.

In Pennsylvania, the surge of people using the system brought attention to just how out dated the state’s technology was.

But today that all changes…

Fonatine Glenn was live from the heart of downtown Erie with the latest on these changes.

The PA unemployment system is getting an overhaul that takes effect today. However you could see some delays when logging on.

State workers with Pennsylvania’s Unemployment Compensation System are trying to answer questions ahead of today’s rollout of a new computer system.

The new hardware will be the first major upgrade to unemployment computers in the state in some 40 years.

But, skeptics say to expect delays as the system gets back online.

In the meantime, the state says if you’re looking for guidance visit www.uc.pa.gov/Pages/default.aspx

Career Concepts President Marc Turner says this switch could not have happened at a better time with over 800 job openings.