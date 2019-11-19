New Student Start-up Hub opening on Edinboro University campus





Edinboro University students looking to start new businesses will be getting some help thanks to a new center opening on campus.

A new Student Start-Up Hub is opening on the Edinboro campus.

Students aspiring to get an early start in business can use the office space and office services offered by the new hub.

Supporters say it recognizes that starting a new company isn’t easy and anything that can offer some services and even some free advice can make a difference in getting a new company started.

“It’s hard enough to be a college student. It’s hard enough to try to start a business. It’s really hard to try to do both at the same time,” said Tony Peyronel, New Edinboro Start-Up Hub.

Students who use the Start-Up Hub will also have access to the Northwestern Pennsylvania Beehive Network where students can share business ideas and get advice on new projects.