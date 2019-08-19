New students at Mercyhurst University spend day volunteering part of Welcome Week

New students at Mercyhurst University were out exploring Erie and volunteering their time for a day of community service.

700 freshman made their way around the city helping to clean up. The annual event is part of the school’s Welcome Week.

Groups were working in areas like Presque Isle, Erie Art Museum, Bayfront Maritime Center, and the Booker T. Washington Center.

One freshman said she enjoyed getting to interact with her new classmates, and help out the area.

“I never actually did this with my high school really. It was only just my personal hours. Now being with a group, it’s pretty cool,” said Jillian Spino, new student, Mercyhurst University.

The community service also carried over at the North East Campus, where the project will take place tomorrow.