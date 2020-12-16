A new study is conducted to bring improvements to Erie’s East side.

The East side connector pedestrian safety study completed by Transystems examines the current crosswalks and bike lines.

Specifically this takes a look at the streets near the connector from East 12th to Broad Streets.

In the initial report, it was found that improvements could be made to various intersections.

An example would include the intersection on 12th and the Bayfront.

“Next steps is we sit down with the city and county and go through these and we take a look at what these next steps would be, what are some of the improvements maybe they want to move to forward with. Obviously there’s always funding discussions on how you move forward with things, but next step would be a discussion on how and when we move forward with all or some of these improvements,” said Brian Krul, Project Manager at Transystems.

There will be a second presentation of this study beginning at six this evening.