New study shows Michael Myers is America’s scariest horror movie villain

During Halloween season, it appears the tradition to watch Halloween offers the most effective fright.

A new study from All Home Connections, an authorized AT&T retailer, analyzed six of the most well-known classic horror movie villains to find out who is actually the scariest, based on physiological data.

A total of 990 participants watched 5,760 minutes of classic horror movies while wearing a heart rate monitoring device to determine which of these villains is the scariest.

Myers’ scores showed he is the scariest, topping:

Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th

Freddy Krueger from Nightmare on Elm Street

Pinhead from Hellbound: Hellraiser 2

Chucky from Child’s Play

Samara Morgan from The Ring

The results were based on heart rate variance from their resting beats-per-minute, and how the rate peaked throughout the movie.

Other highlights from the study:

While the heart rate data put Chucky in second to last place, the survey showed that 19 percent of respondents were scared by his films, which placed him just below Michael and Freddy.

While Samara Morgan wasn’t particularly frightening to viewers, The Ring ranks as the No. 6 scariest horror movie of all time according to Rotten Tomatoes.

Out of the six movies, survey respondents thought Hellraiser’s Pinhead character wasn’t very scary, but the heart rate data said otherwise and placed him in the No. 4 spot.

