New study shows the need for an Erie County community college

A new report sponsored by the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership says there is a need for a brick and mortar freestanding community college in Erie.

The study, conducted by Garner Economics, found two key areas impacting Erie’s ability to grow and maintain workforce talent.

One is an inability to keep graduating college students in the area. The other is a lack of a free standing community college.

The conclusion rejects the idea of using an existing online regional college for Erie’s training needs.

The chamber CEO says the real proof is that no one is using the online model.

The state Board of Education will take up Erie’s petition for a community college during hearings that will begin June 10th.