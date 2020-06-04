Breaking News
Department of Health: 73,942 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in PA; 5,817 deaths

New study shows the need for an Erie County community college

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

A new report sponsored by the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership says there is a need for a brick and mortar freestanding community college in Erie.

The study, conducted by Garner Economics, found two key areas impacting Erie’s ability to grow and maintain workforce talent.

One is an inability to keep graduating college students in the area. The other is a lack of a free standing community college.

The conclusion rejects the idea of using an existing online regional college for Erie’s training needs.

The chamber CEO says the real proof is that no one is using the online model.

The state Board of Education will take up Erie’s petition for a community college during hearings that will begin June 10th.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar