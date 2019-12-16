New suicide hotline makes it easier to call when dealing with a mental health emergency

An increase in depression is common this time of year, but a recent approval by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) could offer a new weapon in that fight.

We are taught at a young age to call 911 if there is an emergency, but now there is a new three digit number to dial for a mental health emergency.

988 is a number that will look to help those who are battling a mental illness.

“It definitely brings awareness to suicide prevention. As the number is advertised more, it will also help people have more conversation about it, maybe take away some of the stigma of talking about suicide,” said Monica Stanford, Operations Manager, Mental Health Association.

If someone were looking to seek help now, they could call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, which is a ten digit number.

The idea is that a three digit number will be easier to remember.

“For anyone to remember just three digits instead of having to have internet access, google a number or know which number to pick, this can stream line them getting help and make it super simple,” said Miriam Brisley, Director of Clinical Services, Crime Prevention Center.

And it could help bring light to an often dark place.

“One of the things that can be most difficult when somebody is depressed is to reach out for help. Sometimes you can feel very isolated this time of year. Please do not hesitate to reach out to somebody and tell them how you’re feeling,” said Brisley.

One expert went on to explain how initiatives for suicide prevention aren’t limited to one group of people.

“The services are also for everyday people who aren’t diagnosed with a mental illness, people who may think they have some depression but maybe think it’s not as bad as someone else they know. It’s still important for them to reach out and get help from any of the mental health providers in Erie,” said Stanford.

Right now, the FCC is seeking public comment for the number. It could take up to 18 months to put into full effect.