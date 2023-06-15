Erie Apparel’s new summer items are flying off the shelves. The local clothing store recently started selling its “neon collection.”

These feature Erie staples like Smith’s, Mighty Fine and Sara’s.

Thursday, they released their Koehler collection featuring beer-makers, Koehler Brewery.

“Really, really well, I mean people are always really receptive to the iconic stuff here in Erie and it’s really cool that we were able to bring Koehler’s as well,” said Warrick Bourke, store manager.

He added that business usually picks up from June through August.