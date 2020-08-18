New Superintendent says Millcreek will be ready for start of school

The new Millcreek school Superintendent spoke with us this morning to share his vision on making the school district the best it can be.

In his first extended interview since taking the job, incoming Millcreek Superintendent Dr. Ian Roberts says his staff will be ready for the opening of the school year.

Dr. Roberts says he’s excited to get the new year underway, even with all of the challenges that come with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Harvard educated former Olympic athlete says his background of turning around troubled school districts won’t be needed in Millcreek.

The first day of classes for Millcreek is September 8th. The district intends to use a hybrid schedule with some in-class and some at home learning.