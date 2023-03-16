The City of Erie is posting a public survey for residents to provide feedback about the bikeway on Greengarden Boulevard.

City residents who live on Greengarden have been vocal about the active Erie Bikeway plan.

The city is proposing to implement a bikeway on Greengarden that would limit street parking along the boulevard. The survey will be posted by the end of the day on Thursday.

Mayor Joe Schember explained why the survey is necessary for the project to continue.

“We want to designate the bike lane as soon as possible, and our only question is are we going to restrict that, what’s currently a parking area to only bikes or are we going to leave it open to both? That’s the decision we have to make, and as soon as that is made, we will move forward,” said Mayor Joe Schember, City of Erie.

The Greengarden Bikeway survey will close on March 30.