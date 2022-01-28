New Taco Bell location opens for business in Erie

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Friday to celebrate the newest location of Taco Bell in Erie.

The company has 400 locations in their franchise and opened the doors to their newest one on East 38th Street.

The planning process began six months ago involving ground breaking, construction, and training at other locations leading to the doors opening today to welcome residents.

The new location will also go beyond providing food for those in the area.

“The big thing here is jobs for everybody that lives around here. We will be able to service people that live around here with food,” said Rob Webster, Market Coach for Taco Bell.

The location is accepting in-person applications for anyone in need of a job.