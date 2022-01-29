New Taco Bell opens on East 38th Street

A ribbon cutting ceremony took place on Friday, January 28th to celebrate the newest Taco Bell location in Erie.

The franchise has 400 locations in their franchise and opened the doors to their newest location on East 38th Street.

The planning process began six months ago and involved breaking ground, construction, and training at other locations which paved the way to this location opening their doors and welcoming residents.

The new location will also go beyond providing food for those in the area.

“The big thing here is jobs for everybody that lives around here, and you know we will be able to service people that live around here with food,” said Rob Webster, Market Coach at Taco Bell.

The location is accepting in-person applications for anyone who is in need of employment.