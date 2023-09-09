A new food truck is bringing authentic Mexican cuisine to Erie.

Taqueria Montes had their grand opening in April and now the food truck travels around Erie. The owner, Priscila Montes, said her parents immigrated from Mexico and they inspired her to create this business.

Montes said so far, the Erie Community has showed their support.

“What they really like about us is that everything is very homemade fresh. Our tortillas we make them by hand and pretty much it’s very different,” said Priscila Montes, owner of Taqueria Montes and More.

Taqueria Montes was outside of Erie Ale Works on Saturday, and the truck will be at several locations this fall. You can check out their Facebook page here.