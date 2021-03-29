New tank cleaning business to celebrate grand opening Tuesday

A new business is coming that will provide commercial tank cleaning for liquid and pneumatic trailers.

Route 20 Tank Wash, a new company under the Barnhart Transportation umbrella, will

celebrate its grand opening Tuesday with a ribbon cutting celebration.

The two-year construction project is now complete, providing commercial tank cleaning to the liquid and dry bulk transportation industry.

Route 20 Tank Wash, LLC is a family owned and operated commercial wash service facility located within the Barnhart Transportation complex.

The facility provides food grade and non-hazardous chemical tank cleaning for liquid and

pneumatic trailers. Route 20 Tank Wash recently earned the Juice Products Association certification to wash trailers hauling juice and juice products. The facility is working toward becoming a Kosher certified facility as well.

“We wanted to focus on the driver as well and wash service as we designed this facility,” said Tim Barnhart, Owner and CFO. “We incorporated driver amenities into our plan like shower facilities, exercise equipment, kitchenette and laundry. It allows drivers to be more efficient and take care of business while they wait for their trailer.”

The facility is equipped to service up to 20 trailers a day and will employ up to four employees.

“This is a much-needed resource to our local community,” said Bryan Barnhart, Owner and President. “As liquid haulers, we were constantly challenged to find a cleaning facility for our own fleet. We are happy to provide this service to other facing this challenge as well.”